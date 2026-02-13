Captain Phillips Comes Through vs Shawinigan

Published on February 12, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Captain Owen Phillips secured a victory for the Mooseheads by ending a marathon shootout in the ninth round to give the Herd a 2-1 win over visiting Shawinigan at Scotiabank Centre.

The 19-year-old defenceman completed the comeback for the home team when he put one high over the glove of goalie Mathys Fernandez to send the Mooseheads piling over the boards in celebration. Halifax got a clutch third period goal from Caylen Blake to tie the game with 8:42 remaining in regulation that energized Thursday night crowd. Blake picked up a loose puck in the circle and wired one by Fernandez with assists going to Jasu Mensonen and Brenden Espenell.

The goalies were the story of the game as first star Owen Bresson made 29 saves through regulation and overtime and added another six in the shootout to upstage Fernandez. The Cataractes goalie was named the second star with 31 saves in regulation and overtime plus another five in the shootout.

Shawinigan drew first blood in the contest when overage forward Vince Elie buried his 20th of the season at the 6:51 mark of the second period.

Both teams had plenty of high quality chances and the Cataractes were inches away from taking a 2-0 lead just 2:22 into the third period but the Dylan Laframboise tally was called back after a review determined that Shawinigan was offside entering the zone.

The Cataractes loss was their second in as many nights to start a four-game road trip in the Maritimes, while Halifax got back in the win column after a loss at home last Saturday to Cape Breton. The Mooseheads improved to 23-22-3-2 on the season and reached the 51 point mark with 14 games remaining in the season. The Herd are back on home ice at Scotiabank Centre on Friday at 7pm against the Moncton Wildcats for Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night. The team will wear special purple jerseys to be auctioned off in support of cancer research. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .







