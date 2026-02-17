Isles Roll in Front of Packed Islander Day Crowd, Blank Eagles 7-0

Backed by the energy of 3,300 fans on Islander Day, the Charlottetown Islanders delivered one of their most complete performances of the season, shutting out the Cape Breton Eagles 7-0 Sunday afternoon at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

With valuable points on the line in the Eastern Conference race, the Islanders rose to the occasion in emphatic fashion, tightening the gap on the fourth-place Eagles while extending their strong stretch-run form.

The Islanders came out with pace and physicality in what was expected to be another tight chapter in the season series. Early special teams action kept both sides busy, but Charlottetown's penalty kill set the tone with a pair of strong early kills.

The breakthrough came midway through the frame when Nathan Leek dazzled the crowd with a highlight-reel move, slipping past the defender and burying his 37th goal of the season to give the Isles a 1-0 lead.

Despite Cape Breton holding a 9-5 edge in shots after 20 minutes, Donald Hickey was sharp early, turning aside everything he faced.

Charlottetown began to take control in the middle frame.

After another successful penalty kill, part of a perfect afternoon for the Isles' PK, Antoine Provencher doubled the lead on a quick-strike rush, finishing a strong setup from Alexis Flanagan with Ross Campbell also drawing an assist.

The Islanders thought they had extended the lead late in the period when Matt Butler jammed one home in front, but the goal was overturned for goaltender interference after review.

The Isles wasted no time responding.

Just seconds after Cape Breton took a roughing penalty, Campbell struck immediately off the faceoff with seconds to go in the period, restoring the momentum and sending the Islanders into the second intermission with a commanding 3-0 lead.

Charlottetown put the game completely out of reach in the final frame.

Campbell tipped home his second of the afternoon early in the period to make it 4-0, and the floodgates opened from there.

Nathan Leek added his second of the game, and 38th of the season, on a Marcus Kearsey point shot during a lengthy power play. Matt Butler later buried his own marker before Owen Conrad capped the scoring with the Islanders' seventh goal of the afternoon.

Donald Hickey was flawless, turning aside all 25 shots he faced to record the shutout. The Islanders' penalty kill was equally impressive, going a perfect 5-for-5 against a dangerous Eagles power play.

Three Stars

1 Matt Butler - 1G, 2A

2 Ross Campbell - 2G, 1A

3 Donald Hickey - 25-save shutout

Nathan Leek also finished with a pair of goals in the dominant win.

Despite the dominant victory, the Islanders know the job is far from finished as the playoff race continues to tighten. The challenge ramps up quickly with another major test on deck when Charlottetown returns home to face the Moncton Wildcats on Friday night at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM in what promises to be another crucial matchup.







