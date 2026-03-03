2025/26 Fan Choice Awards - Max 93.1 FM's Rookie of the Year
Published on March 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
Vote now for your Rookie of the Season, proudly sponsored by Max 93.1 FM!
Every season, young talent steps onto the ice and makes an immediate impact. This award recognizes the first-year Islander who has impressed fans the most with their skill, determination, and relentless work ethic. It's your chance to celebrate the future stars of Islanders hockey and the player who made their rookie season unforgettable.
A big thank you to Max 93.1 FM for supporting this award and recognizing the next generation of Islanders talent!
Ivan Ryabkin
Antoine Provencher
Brady Peddle
Nolan Duskocy
Alexis Beaulieu
Previous Winners:
YEAR PLAYER
2024/25 Donald Hickey
2023/24 Matt Butler
2022/23 Marcus Kearsey
2021/22 Jakub Brabenec
2020/21 Sam Oliver
