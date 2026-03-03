2025/26 Fan Choice Awards - Max 93.1 FM's Rookie of the Year

Published on March 3, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Vote now for your Rookie of the Season, proudly sponsored by Max 93.1 FM!

Every season, young talent steps onto the ice and makes an immediate impact. This award recognizes the first-year Islander who has impressed fans the most with their skill, determination, and relentless work ethic. It's your chance to celebrate the future stars of Islanders hockey and the player who made their rookie season unforgettable.

A big thank you to Max 93.1 FM for supporting this award and recognizing the next generation of Islanders talent!

Ivan Ryabkin

Antoine Provencher

Brady Peddle

Nolan Duskocy

Alexis Beaulieu

Previous Winners:

YEAR PLAYER

2024/25 Donald Hickey

2023/24 Matt Butler

2022/23 Marcus Kearsey

2021/22 Jakub Brabenec

2020/21 Sam Oliver







