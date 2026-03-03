2026 Prospect of the Week - Lars Steiner

March 3, 2026







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The prospect who stood out the most during the 23rd week of the QMJHL season is Rouyn-Noranda Huskies right winger Lars Steiner.

In three games, all wins, Steiner recorded four goals and two assists for a total of six points, along with a +5 differential. In each of those games, he scored the game-winning goal for his team.

On Thursday, in the first of three home games, Steiner collected a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over the Gatineau Olympiques. He first made it 2-0 at 13:29 of the first period with what would prove to be the game-winning goal. Then, at 14:02 of the third period, he picked up an assist on Thomas Verdon's 30th goal of the season. With a +3 rating, he was named the game's second star.

The following night, he helped the Huskies upset the powerful Moncton Wildcats, 5-3. His game-winning goal, which made it 4-2, was scored with 65 seconds remaining in the second period and dealt a heavy blow to the Wildcats.

Finally, on Sunday, he thrilled the crowd with two goals and an assist in a 6-4 victory over the Shawinigan Cataractes. He first contributed to the goal that tied the game 3-3 at 14:17 of the second period, on the power play, before scoring the game-winner at 5:23 of the third. He then sealed the win with his 20th goal of the season into an empty net.

Steiner, who missed 20 games earlier this season due to an injury, ranks fourth in scoring for the Huskies with 43 points in 37 games. He is also ranked 61st among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting's most recent rankings.







