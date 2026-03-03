Players of the Month Named for February 2026

Forward of the Month

Caleb Desnoyers - Moncton Wildcats - 10GP, 7G, 17A, 24Pts

The race for first place overall in the QMJHL is a heated one. Caleb Desnoyers and the Moncton Wildcats are making sure the temperature is cranked all the way up.

The 18-year-old from Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec was a fixture on the scoresheet in all but one February contest, riding a 12-game point streak that began in mid-January. Six of those games were multi-point outings, including four straight games from February 6-15, a span in which the third-year veteran registered 12 points. His biggest output came in Val-d'Or on the 26th, when he recorded two goals and four assists, that six-point game tying the franchise record. Desnoyers' work on the opposite side of the puck was impressive as well, with nine games featuring a +/- differential of even or better. The well-rounded center also won over 61 % of his faceoffs during the month.

The fourth overall selection of the Utah Mammoth at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, Desnoyers has seen his time in the Moncton lineup reduced due to injury and participation with Team Canada at the 2026 World Junior Hockey Championship. He's been a force when able to suit up, however, with 63 points in just 36 games entering the month of March.

Honorable Mention

Maxim Massé - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 11GP, 10G, 7A, 17Pts

Defenseman of the Month

Alex Huang - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 11GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts

The toughest defense to beat in the 'Q' this year resides in Chicoutimi. Not only has Alex Huang held the fort in his own end, he's feeding an All-Star offense as well.

The 18-year-old from Rosemère, Québec hit the scoresheet seven time during the month. Two of those occurrences stand out about the rest, however. On February 15th in Rimouski, Huang scored one and added four assists for his second five-point game of the season. His final game of the month, versus Drummondville on the 27th, was a one goal, three assist effort. Eight of his outings featured a +/- rating of even or better, part of a +12 month overall. For good measure, Huang also managed to record his first game-winning tally of the year on the road, against Blainville-Boisbriand on February 6th.

Huang enters the last month of the regular season having already reached new regular season highs for goals (9) and points (60). He currently sits second among all QMJHL defensemen in points. Huang was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round at the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Honorable Mention

Tommy Bleyl - Moncton Wildcats - 10GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts

Rookie of the Month

Louis-Félix Bourque - Drummondville Voltigeurs - 12GP, 9G, 7A, 16Pts

The Voltigeurs have surprised many experts this season, in no small part thanks to the play of newcomers such as Louis-Félix Bourque.

The 17-year-old from Québec City posted four multi-point games during the month, three of which occurred consecutively. This included his first four-point effort in the 'Q' on February 20th versus Halifax. Overall, the rookie registered goal and point scoring streaks of five and six games during the month, respectively. The talented center also hit a new high for faceoff wins, winning over 54% of his draws during the month. Bourque also proved capable of coming up in big moments; of the eight victories notched by the Volts during the month, Bourque had the game-winning tally three times.

Drafted in the second round at the 2024 QMJHL Draft by the Voltigeurs, Bourque currently sits tied for ninth in the league among rookies with 44 points in 48 games. He spent the previous two campaigns with the Séminaire St-François Blizzard in the Quebec AAA U-18 ranks.

Honorable Mention

Tommy Bleyl - Moncton Wildcats - 10GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts

Goaltender of the Month

Kyan Labbé - Sherbrooke Phoenix - 5-2-0-1, 1,85 GAA, .936 SV%, 1SO

Kyan Labbé has come into his own as a source of confidence between the pipes for his hometown club.

The 18-year-old turned in his third straight month with a winning record, allowing three goals or fewer in each appearance. Five of those outings saw the sophomore netminder post a save percentage of .925% or better. Highlights for Labbé include a 23-save effort for his second shutout of the campaign on February 6th against Victoriaville and a 28-save outing against Gatineau on the 12th, in which he stopped both attackers he faced in the shootout to preserve the win. Labbé would save his best for the last outing of the month, however, steering aside 42 shots to post a victory in Chicoutimi on the 26th, which clinched a playoff berth for the Phoenix, their ninth consecutive trip to the postseason.

Labbé has posted a 23-13-3-0 record between the pipes for the Phoenix entering the final games of the regular season. He was acquired by the Phoenix in November, 2024 from the Saint John Sea Dogs, who drafted Labbé in the fourth round of the 2023 QMJHL Draft.

Honorable Mention

Lucas Beckman - Chicoutimi Saguenéens - 6-0-0-0, 1.33 GAA, .946 SV%, 1SO







