Fan Appreciation Night: Over 100 Prizes, One Big Thank You After a Record Breaking Season

Published on March 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are gearing up for one of the most exciting nights of the season as they host the Moncton Wildcats this Friday at 7:00 PM at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. With the regular season winding down, this game marks the Islanders' final chance to play in front of their home crowd before the playoffs, and it promises to be a night full of emotion, celebration, and unforgettable moments.

Friday night is all about appreciation.

A Season Powered by the Fans

This season has been nothing short of incredible and the Islanders couldn't have done it without the unwavering support of their fans. From the first puck drop to now, Islanders Nation has shown up in a big way.

In fact, the team set a new franchise record this year with 13 home games drawing crowds of over 3,000 fans.

"Our marketing and business staff have done an outstanding job this year filling the building, particularly in the second half. We certainly feel the emotion and momentum behind us." - General Manager & Head Coach, Jim Hulton

Friday night is our opportunity to say thank you.

"Seeing the way our community has rallied behind this team all season has been incredible. Night after night, our fans have created an atmosphere that our players feel and feed off of. Breaking a franchise record with 13 crowds over 3,000 is something we're extremely proud of, it speaks to the passion for hockey here in Charlottetown. We're truly grateful for that support, and Friday night is all about giving back to the fans who have made this season so special." - Charlottetown Islanders' President, Jason MacLean

With just under 2,500 tickets already sold, fans are encouraged to secure their seats now. A sellout crowd is within reach, and with the energy expected in the building, this is one game you won't want to miss.

Over 100 Prizes to Say Thank You

Fan Appreciation Night will live up to its name in a big way, with over 100 prizes and giveaways happening throughout the game.

During TV timeouts, fans will have chances to win big through interactive contests and in-game features. Gift cards, exclusive prizes, and surprises will be thrown into the stands all night long.

And that's just the beginning.

Following the final buzzer, fans are asked to stay in their seats as Islanders players take to the ice to throw merchandise into the crowd. Toques, scarves, mini-sticks, mittens, shirts, sweaters, hats - and plenty more - will be flying into the stands, with some items even autographed.

You never know what you might catch.

One Massive Grand Prize

As if that wasn't enough, there's one more major incentive to pack the building.

If the Islanders hit 3,500+ fans in attendance, one lucky fan will walk away with a team-autographed jersey AND four tickets to Game 1 of the Islanders' playoff run.

It's the ultimate way to cap off a night dedicated to the best fans in the league.

Don't Miss It

Friday night is more than just a game. It's a celebration of a season, a salute to the players who have given everything, and a thank you to the fans who make it all possible.

Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

Get your tickets now before they're gone, be part of the atmosphere, and help us make this a night to remember.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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