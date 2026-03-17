2026 Prospect of the Week - Oleg Kulebiakin

Published on March 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The prospect who stood out the most during the 25th week of the season is Halifax Mooseheads left winger Oleg Kulebiakin.

The Russian recorded one goal and three assists, along with a +1 rating, in two Mooseheads wins in Saint John.

First, on Friday, Kulebiakin picked up a goal and two assists in a 5-4 win, earning third star honors. He first assisted on Samuel Rousseau's goal that made it 2-0, then scored himself to make it 3-0 late in the first period. He later helped set up Owen Phillips' game-winning goal at 14:58 of the second frame.

The following day, again in Saint John, he set up Quinn Kennedy's goal that gave Halifax a 2-1 lead at 2:07 of the third period. The Mooseheads ultimately won 4-2.

Kulebiakin is currently riding an 11-game point streak, totaling 6 goals and 15 assists over that span!

With 72 points (29-43) in 62 games, he ranks 18th among QMJHL scorers and fourth among rookies, behind Egor Shilov (82), Alexey Vlasov (79), and Tommy Bleyl (79).

On the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings, Kulebiakin was listed 68th among North American skaters.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2026

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