FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 21
Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from February 9 to 15.
These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.
FORWARDS:
Tyson GOGUEN | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-2G-3A, +3
Nathan LEEK | Charlottetown Islanders | 1GP-2G-2A, +3
Caleb DESNOYERS | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-2G-4A, +4
DEFENSEMEN:
Jordan TOURIGNY | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-3G-3A, +4
Alex HUANG | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-5A, +6
GOALTENDER:
Kyan LABBÉ | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2-0-0-0, .946%, 1.44
