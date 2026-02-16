FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 21

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from February 9 to 15.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

_

FORWARDS:

Tyson GOGUEN | Newfoundland Regiment | 2GP-2G-3A, +3

Nathan LEEK | Charlottetown Islanders | 1GP-2G-2A, +3

Caleb DESNOYERS | Moncton Wildcats | 2GP-2G-4A, +4

DEFENSEMEN:

Jordan TOURIGNY | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-3G-3A, +4

Alex HUANG | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 3GP-2G-5A, +6

GOALTENDER:

Kyan LABBÉ | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2-0-0-0, .946%, 1.44







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.