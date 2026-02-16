Islanders Drop Eagles on Holiday Matinee

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals games from Nathan Leek & Ross Campbell helped lead the Charlottetown Islanders to a 7-0 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Monday afternoon.

- Donald Hickey stopped all 25 shots to pick up the shutout for the Islanders, while Félix Hamel stopped 22 of 29 shots in the loss.

- Defenseman William Dube remains with the Eagles after having been recalled and played on Monday afternoon, registering two shots on goal.

Neither team was able to score on an an early power play which surrounded a short sequence of four on four. The first period's only goal came due to some nifty deking from Leek, who after cutting through the Eagles zone was able to push the puck just past the outstretched pad of Hamel.

A mid period penalty kill helped set up Charlottetown's second goal, as Campbell, fresh off being in the penalty box, got the puck to Anthony Flanagan who found Antoine Provencher to put the puck under the bar. Special teams would help the Islanders add to the lead again in a bizarre sequence at the end of the second period.

Matthew Butler appeared to have scored, despite goaltender Hamel having been taken down on the play. A video review determined that there was interference, but the lone penalty on the play was called on the Cape Breton goalkeeper and Campbell converted on the man advantage to make it 3-0.

The beginning of the third period was similar to the end of the second period, as a Raoul Boilard minor set up another Campbell power play marker. Not long after, Campbell was in the middle of the action again, drawing a double minor to Cape Breton's Caden Kelly for high sticking (it was not called a penalty on the play but a video review gave Kelly four minutes). The Eagles killed the first half of the minor off, but Leek tipped the puck in front of the net by Hamel to make it 5-0.

The rest of the scoring was done at even strength- first Matthew Butler just past the halfway mark of the period, and then a shot from the top of the faceoff circle late for Owen Conrad to make it a 7-0 final score.

The Eagles are next in action Friday night in Newfoundland against the Regiment as the battle for third in the Eastern Conference heats up! Puck drop is at 6:30 PM AST. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/167104 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Matthew Butler (Charlottetown) 1 goal, 2 assists

2. Ross Campbell (Charlottetown) 2 goals, 1 assist

3. Donald Hickey (Charlottetown) 25 saves on 25 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Samuel Kupec (injury), Adam Klaus (illness), Hugo Charron (suspension)

Scratches For Charlottetown: Aiden MacIsaac, Spencer Thompson, Rowan Walsh, CJ Watroba

Final Shots On Goal: 29-25 in favour of Charlottetown

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/5

Charlottetown Power Play: 2/3







