Streaking Cats Host Rematch with Moose on NB Family Day, 2pm

Published on February 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







It's a rare Monday Funday at the Avenir Centre as the Cats & Moose tangle on the Family Day holiday. It's the perfect afternoon activity for the kids as Par-T-Perfect will be there with bouncy castles & face-painting. The doors open at 1pm & the puck drops at 2pm.

Save $5 per ticket today by using 'FAMILY' as the passcode to unlock the deal on the Ticketmaster website or app.

The Wildcats roll into today's game with 17 wins in their last 18 games and sit in 1st overall in the QMJHL, 2 points above Chicoutimi. The rival Mooseheads get another shot at the Cats and will be looking to avenge Friday night's 11-1 result.

The Cats have had 10 different goal scorers in their last 2 games, with defenceman Adam Fortier-Gendron leading the charge on the strength of his hattrick on Friday night in Halifax. With threats from every spot on the ice, it will be tough for the Mooseheads to key in on any 1 Cat or line. When Moncton get scoring by committee, games can get out of hand in a hurry. Will we see more of that today?

The Mooseheads are led by Russian import Oleg Kulebiakin and his 51 points (23G, 28A), followed closely by former Cat Shawn Carrier (29G, 18A, 47 Pts) who gets up for games against his old club. Both were held off the scoresheet on Friday night as homegrown star Quinn Kennedy managed the Mooseheads' lone goal.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 1pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $15,000 jackpot guarantee.

Family fun starts before the game, when the doors open at 1pm, with bouncy castles, balloon animals, glitter tattoos, and face painting activities from Par-T-Perfect.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR MONDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $15,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all Wildcats souvenirs/memorabilia. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a royal 30th anniversary autographed #18 DESNOYERS

Caleb Desnoyers will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.