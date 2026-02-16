Wildcats Roll On, with No Signs of Slowing Down

Published on February 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats amazing run continued Sunday at the Avenir Centre before 5,100 fans. The Cats spotted Shawinigan a 1-0 first period lead before replying with five goals en route to a 6-2 triumph and eleven wins in a row!

More distributed scoring from Teddy Mutryn (26th), Caleb Desnoyers (14th), Simon Binkley (17th), Tommy Bleyl (10th), Rian Chudzinski (17th) and Gabe Smith (27th). Flashy Russian winger Kuzma Voronin added two assists.

Rudy Guimond won his 32nd of the season, making 22 stops. The Cats had a 43-shot effort at Cataracte Philippe Boucher.

Wildcats individual hot streaks continue with Desnoyers reaching 23 points in 10 games and a 9-game point streak, Mutryn is on 5-game points streak amassing ten points and Bleyl has picked up nine points in three games.

The league-leading Cats powerplay scored once - for an impressive ten powerplay goals in the past three contests.

THREE STARS:

1 #27 TEDDY MUTRYN (1G)

2 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 1A)

3 #12 SIMON BINKLEY (1G)

The Cats maintain their 2-point overall QMJHL lead on Chicoutimi - the Sags defeated the Oceanic 9-1 in Rimouski Sunday night. Moncton is 39-8-2-1 after 50 games.

Next action features a home & home against the Islanders - Friday night in Charlottetown at 7pm and Saturday night at the Avenir, also at 7pm.

For all the action, follow your Cats on FloHockey TV and the Wildcats INSPIRE Radio network- 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview, 107.3 FM Sussex, 99.1 FM Amherst and 107.7 FM Bouctouche.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.