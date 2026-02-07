Wildcats Continue Winning Ways in Saint John
Published on February 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Q-leading Wildcats surged to their eighth consecutive victory in Saint John Friday night, downing the Sea Dogs 5-2 before 3,300 fans at TD Station.
Captain Caleb Desnoyers was the catalyst once again, setting up three goals with a 1st Star performance. Gabe Smith added a pair (23rd & 24th), including a league leading 13th powerplay goal. Also chipping in with a goal & an assist were Ted Mutryn (23rd), Kuzma Voronin (21st) and the game's 2nd Star Evan Depatie (11th).
Goaltender Jacoby Weiner made 31 saves and picked up 3rd Star honours.
The Wildcats move to 36-8-2-1 and battle the Islanders in Charlottetown Saturday night with game time 7pm at EastLink Centre.
THREE STARS:
1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (3A)
2 #44 EVAN DEPATIE (1G, 1A)
3 #35 JACOBY WEINER (31 saves)
Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats radio INSPIRE FM 105.1 Moncton, Dieppe and Riverview.
Article by Marty Kingston
