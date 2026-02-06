12 QMJHL Games on TVA Sports

Boucherville, QC - Twelve of the QMJHL's regular season games will be broadcast on TVA Sports during the NHL's Olympic break, from February 6 to 22.

The first game on the schedule, tonight at 7 p.m., will pit the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies against the Québec Remparts, live from the Videotron Centre.

Four Remparts games will be televised, while the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, second in the overall standings, will be featured three times: February 11 at 7 p.m., February 19 at 7 p.m., and February 22 at 4 p.m.

Chicoutimi is in the QMJHL Top 10, along with Blainville-Boisbriand, Rouyn-Noranda, Drummondville, Shawinigan, and Val-d'Or, all of which you can see in the 12 featured games.

Except from February 8, 9, 10, 16, and 18, there will be QMJHL games every day on TVA Sports until the end of the Olympic Games, on the 22nd.

This partnership would not have been possible without the invaluable collaboration of our web broadcasting platform, FloHockey.

QMJHL game schedule on TVA Sports

FRIDAY, FEB 6 7pm ROUYN-NORANDA QUÉBEC

SATURDAY, FEB 7 4pm RIMOUSKI QUÉBEC

WEDNESDAY, FEB 11 7pm CHICOUTIMI BAIE-COMEAU

THURSDAY, FEB 12 7pm SHAWINIGAN HALIFAX

FRIDAY, FEB 13 7pm BLAINVILLE-BOISBRIAND VAL-D'OR

SATURDAY, FEB 14 4pm SHERBROOKE VAL-D'OR

SUNDAY, FEB 15 4pm QUÉBEC DRUMMONDVILLE

TUESDAY, FEB 17 7pm DRUMMONDVILLE QUÉBEC

THURSDAY, FEB 19 7pm ROUYN-NORANDA CHICOUTIMI

FRIDAY, FEB 20 7pm RIMOUSKI VICTORIAVILLE

SATURDAY, FEB 21 4pm VAL-D'OR DRUMMONDVILLE

SUNDAY, FEB 22 4pm SHAWINIGAN CHICOUTIMI







