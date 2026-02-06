Country Night Clash vs. Regiment in Final Matchup this Season

Published on February 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Dust off the boots and grab your hat - it's Country Night at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown as the Islanders welcome the Newfoundland Regiment for a massive divisional showdown tonight at 7:00 PM.

The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a free foam cowboy hat, setting the tone for what should be a loud, playoff-style atmosphere.

This matchup marks the final meeting of the season between two rivals who know each other very well. Tonight will be the eighth and last chapter in a season-long battle that has swung in both directions. The Islanders took the first three games of the season series, while the Regiment have responded by winning the last four, setting the stage for a heated finale.

Both lineups look a little different since the last time these teams clashed. Newfoundland features a familiar face in Alexis Michaud, who was traded to the Regiment during the holiday break after starting the season with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar. On the other side, Charlottetown has added a major offensive weapon in Ivan Ryabkin, who has wasted no time making an impact. Ryabkin has been electric alongside Nathan Leek, piling up 11 points in his first six games with the Isles while Leek continues to lead the charge offensively, sitting at 34 goals on the season.

The Regiment come into tonight having won three of their last five games, including a big victory last night against the Halifax Mooseheads. The Islanders, meanwhile, are well-rested and have won two of their last three, looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Saint John in their most recent outing.

With the playoffs fast approaching, the stakes couldn't be higher. Newfoundland currently sits four points ahead of the Islanders in the standings, with both teams battling for home-ice advantage. A win tonight would allow Charlottetown to cut that gap to just two points as the stretch run ramps up.

Newfoundland brings plenty of firepower of their own. Justin Larose is enjoying a standout season and currently ranks fourth in the QMJHL in points, while PEI native Dawson Sharkey leads the league in shorthanded goals for the Regiment. Sharkey will have plenty of familiar faces in the stands tonight as part of Ross Campbell Night, with Campbell and Sharkey donating 200 tickets to the Souris Minor Hockey Association and Souris Regional School, who will be in attendance.

Expect emotions to be high. After seven hard-fought meetings already this season, there is no love lost between these two clubs, and both sides will be pushing for the all-important two points in their final clash.

Adding to the Islanders' push is captain Marcus Kearsey, who continues to lead by example. Kearsey tops all QMJHL defensemen with 12 goals, providing offense from the blue line when it matters most.

Country Night. Rivalry hockey. Playoff implications.

Everything is lined up for a must-see matchup tonight at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.