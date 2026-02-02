Islanders Show Fight, Fall 7-3 to Sea Dogs After Costly First Period

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders saw a promising weekend come to a difficult close Saturday night, falling 7-3 to the Saint John Sea Dogs at a packed Eastlink Centre Charlottetown. A penalty-filled first period proved too much to overcome, but the Islanders showed resilience and pushback over the final 40 minutes.

Charlottetown entered the night riding momentum after one of their most complete performances of the season - a 4-2 win over Baie-Comeau on Friday - and icing a healthier lineup for the first time in weeks. That momentum, however, was quickly halted by early mistakes and extended time spent shorthanded.

After killing an early double minor, the Islanders found themselves trailing midway through the opening frame when a turnover behind the net led to the game's first goal. From there, the Sea Dogs took control.

A five-minute major penalty opened the door for Saint John to pull away, as they struck three times on the powerplay during the period. The Sea Dogs also added a shorthanded marker late in the frame, capping a dominant first 20 minutes that saw them build a 4-0 lead and outshoot Charlottetown 15-5. Donald Hickey was pulled after the fourth goal, with Jack Carter coming on in relief.

Saint John carried the pressure into the second period, adding another early goal to make it 5-0. Looking to spark his team, Dylan MacKinnon dropped the gloves with former Islander Jabez Seymour in a spirited fight that drew a strong response from the home crowd.

The Islanders finally broke through on the powerplay midway through the period. Ivan Ryabkin set up Nathan Leek for a one-timer, cutting the deficit to 5-1 and giving Charlottetown some life. Ross Campbell picked up the secondary assist on the goal.

Any momentum was short-lived, however, as Saint John answered back with another powerplay goal minutes later to restore their five-goal cushion. The Sea Dogs carried a 6-1 lead into the second intermission, despite the Islanders beginning to find their game.

Charlottetown's best stretch came in the third period. After surrendering a second shorthanded goal early - their second against on the powerplay - the Islanders refused to quit.

Matt Butler capitalized on a powerplay opportunity with just over 12 minutes remaining, finishing off a setup from Marcus Kearsey and Campbell. Late in the game, Kearsey struck again, this time feeding Ryabkin for a one-timer that made it 7-3 with under four minutes to play.

Despite the final score, the Islanders outshot Saint John 27-14 over the final two periods and finished the night with a 32-29 edge overall - a testament to their response after a disastrous opening frame.

Special teams and discipline ultimately told the story, as the Islanders surrendered multiple powerplay goals and two shorthanded markers in the loss. Still, the fight shown after the first period was a positive takeaway as Charlottetown looks ahead.

The Islanders will regroup quickly as they continue their push in a tightly contested Eastern Conference playoff race.







