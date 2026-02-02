Mathys Fernandez Named Vidéotron Player of the Week: Mathys Fernandez

Published on February 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week is goaltender Mathys Fernandez of the Shawinigan Cataractes.

In a pair of games, the 20-year-old from Blainville, Quebec went 2-0-0-0, stopping 75 of 77 shots as the Cataractes remained in the thick of the race for top spot in the Western Conference.

On Friday night at home, Fernandez allowed a first period goal against Halifax, then allowed nothing else, stopping all 22 shots he faced over the final two frames. The night ended with a 33-save effort for the fourth-year veteran and a 3-1 triumph for the Cataractes.

On Sunday afternoon, Fernandez put on a clinic in Chicoutimi, steering aside all 27 shots fired his way in the first two periods alone. By the time the final buzzer sounded, Fernandez had made 42 saves and the Cataractes had earned a hard-fought 3-1 victory over the high-flying Saguenéens. Fernandez was named the first star of the contest.

Fernandez, in his second full campaign with the Cataractes, has posted a 18-8-0-2 record this season to go along with a 2.85 GAA and .908% save percentage. His veteran presence has kept the Cataractes within two points of first place Blainville-Boisbriand in the conference standings.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 19 | Mathys Fernandez (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







