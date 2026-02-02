FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 19

Published on February 2, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from January 26 to February 1.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Caleb DESNOYERS | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-1G-6A, +4

Philippe VEILLEUX | Val-d'Or Foreurs | 3GP-2G-4A, +4

Shawn CARRIER | Halifax Mooseheads | 3GP-2G-4A, +2

DEFENSEMEN:

Jan GOLICIC | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-1G-4A, +3

Axel DUFRESNE | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-2G-2A, +2

GOALTENDER:

Mathys FERNANDEZ | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2-0-0-0, .974%, 1.00, 1 SO







