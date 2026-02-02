Sea Dogs Announce Return of Wrestling Night

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Hockey and professional wrestling collide as the Saint John Sea Dogs present Wrestling Night presented by Papadopsmiles Orthodontics on Saturday, Feb. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

On the ice, the Sea Dogs will celebrate a wrestling icon by wearing special Stone Cold Steve Austin-themed jerseys as they battle the Charlottetown Islanders at TD Station. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned online at sjseadogs.link/auctions.

Wrestling Night will feature appearances from two legendary wrestlers. "The Man Beast" Rhyno, a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion, WCW United States Champion and WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion, will be in attendance, along with "The Masterpiece" Chris Masters, a former WWE and TNA standout known for his iconic Masterlock Challenge.

Plus, two live wrestling matches will take place inside the Moosehead Light Ice Bar, with one match during each intermission. Rhyno will face "The Muscle Beast" Wesley Pipes for the AIWF Canadian Heavyweight Championship, while Masters will square off against "The Ace of the Maritimes" Dick Durning for the Superstars of Wrestling Heavyweight Championship.

Tickets for Wrestling Night are available at the TD Station box office and online at Ticketmaster.ca.

