Superhero Night: Sea Dogs vs Phoenix - Game Time Is 4:00 p.m.

Published on January 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Please note our Superhero Night game against the Sherbrooke Phoenix this Saturday, January 24 is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at TD Station.

Some printed tickets for this game were mistakenly issued by the box office with a 7:00 p.m. start time. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused and appreciate your understanding. The correct game time is 4:00 p.m., and we look forward to seeing you at TD Station!

Haven't purchased your tickets yet? Get them now online at Ticketmaster.ca.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.