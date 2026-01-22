Eagles Return Home to Host Mooseheads on CBU Night

After completing one of the longest road trips in team history, the Cape Breton Eagles have landed back in Cape Breton as an old rival awaits. For the first time in 2026, the Battle of Nova Scotia takes centre stage as the Eagles face the Halifax Mooseheads on CBU Night. The Eagles will be wearing specially designed orange & green jerseys in honour of Cape Breton University.

The Eagles finished the lengthy road trip with a 2-4-1 mark, a challenging sequence that saw six games against teams in the top six of the QMJHL. The voyage concluded with a 3-2 overtime loss in Moncton, a game that saw Maxime Sauthier & Reece Peitzsche light the lamp for the Eagles.

Following the trip the Eagles find themselves in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, with a cluster of teams fighting for home ice playoff position. The Eagles slot just one point behind Newfoundland, but two points ahead of Charlottetown & Quebec. Halifax is six points back of Charlottetown & Quebec, but have at least two games in hand on all of the four previously mentioned teams, and are looking to get into the mix for home ice as well.

Should Owen Bresson start in goal for the Mooseeheads, it will a special night for the Dominion native if so as it would be his first QMJHL action at Centre 200. Since the last Eagles/Mooseheads meeting, Halifax has also regained the services of defenseman Carlos Händel, a 2025 draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens, who had been representing Germany at the World Juniors.

Händel will almost certainly have company in the drafted camp come this summer, as three Mooseheads were ranked by NHL Central Scouting in the 2026 mid-season draft rankings of North American based players: Defenseman Eddy Doyle (66) and forwards Oleg Kulebyakin (68) & Daniel Walters (147) were ranked skaters, while Bresson's goaltending partner Nick Cirka was ranked 20th among goaltenders.

Fans will have the chance to purchase raffle tickets on the Eagles CBU themed jerseys, with numbers being drawn to determine which fans win the the jerseys. The proceeds will go in support of the Kehoe Forum, the rink at Cape Breton University and the home of women's hockey in Cape Breton.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

HALIFAX CAPE BRETON

19-17-2-2 (Away: 9-8-1-0) RECORD 21-15-2-5 (Home: 8-7-1-3)

0-1-1-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-1-0

133GF/155GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 119GF/131GA

2-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-2-0-0

Saturday, Charlottetown 6 @ Halifax 3 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Cape Breton 2 @ Moncton 3 (OT)

Oleg Kulebiakin (45 points in 40 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (44 points in 43 games)

14th, 18.2%, Away: 12th, 17.9% POWER PLAY 16th, 17.4% Home: 14th, 19%

7th, 79.2% Away: 15th, 73.7% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 84.8%, Home: 2nd, 84.4%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Nicholas Holomego







