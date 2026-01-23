Wildcats Sink Drakkar to Start Road Trip Right

Published on January 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats posted their 30th win of the season downing the Drakkar 4-1 in Baie-Comeau Thursday night to open the 3-game Quebec Trip.

Moncton poured 49 shots at First Star Mathias Hernandez as the Cats dominated the action. Ted Mutryn reached the 20-goal plateau along with an assist, others to Caleb Desnoyers on the powerplay (9th), Kuzma Voronin (16th) and an assist and Rian Chudzinski - an empty netter for his 14th.

Gabe Smith and Max Vilen played strong games with a pair of assists each and in goal Jacoby Weiner logged the win with 20 saves.

THREE STARS:

1 Mathias Hernandez BAC (45 saves)

2 #27 KUZMA VORONIN (1G, 1A)

3 #2 MAX VILEN (2A)

The Cats roll to 30-8-2-1 and the road record an impressive 16-2-1-1.

The Wildcats tangle with the Sagueneens in Chicoutimi Saturday afternoon at 5pm and against the Remparts in Quebec City Sunday at 4pm.

Join Marty with all the action this weekend on Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM and FloHockey TV.

