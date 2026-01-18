Sunday vs the Eagles Is Mascot Day, Bell Lets Talk Day

The 2nd-place Wildcats (28-8-2-1) & 8th-place Eagles (21-15-1-5) have met 5 times this season with the Cats winning 4 - but an 80% win rate doesn't tell the whole story as 4 of the 5 matchups have been decided by just 1 goal. Meeting #6 should prove to be just as exciting.

Wild Willie will welcome many of his mascot friends to the game as we celebrate Mascot Day. It's also 'Bell Let's Talk" Day

Moncton come in after a loss to Chicoutimi that felt like a rollercoaster and featured a near Cats comeback & 2 Sags empty-netters. The Wildcats sit 8 points back of the Sags BUT have 3 games in hand - so the catching up has to start now!

Simon Binkley returned from injury Saturday night and didn't miss a beat, adding 4 assists to bring his point total to 35 (15G, 20A) in 36 games. Niko Tournas continued his torrid scoring pace with 2 goals to bring him to 28 on the season - 6th in the QMJHL.

The Eagles are led by 20 year-old Lewis Gendron who has 43 points (9G, 34A) so far. Reese Peitzsche leads the squad in goals with a career-high 17. The Eagles traded away star defender & captain Tomas Lavoie, who put up a hattrick the last time these 2 Atlantic foes met - his last game before he left Cape Breton for Chicoutimi. Who fill the void left by his absence?

