Wildcats Welcome Bursaw, Make Roster Updates

Published on January 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Moncton Wildcats have added 18 year-old forward Liam Bursaw to the roster. Bursaw was signed as a free agent and most recently played with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the BCHL. The 5'11 Warman, SK native put up 15 points (9G, 6A) in 29 games with the Silverbacks this season.

"We are excited to welcome Liam to the Moncton Wildcats. He is a player who will bring competitiveness and speed to our roster in the second half of the season," commented GM and Director of Hockey Operations Taylor MacDougall.

The Wildcats would also like to announce that:

Recently acquired G Justin Robinson has been assigned to Summerside of the MHL

F Victor Morrissette-Richer will continue his development with Langley of the BCHL







