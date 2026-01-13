Islanders Partner with PEI Nurses' Union for Nurses Night on February 7th

Published on January 13, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to once again partner with the PEI Nurses' Union (PEINU) to host NursesNight on Saturday, February 7, at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

The Islanders will take on the Moncton Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. in a special evening dedicated to celebrating and recognizing the outstanding contributions nurses make across Prince Edward Island.

The PEI Nurses' Union represents more than 1,500 Registered Nurses and Nurse Practitioners working in acute care, long-term care, community care, mental health, and addictions. Nurses Night provides an opportunity for the Islanders organization and the wider community to show appreciation for their dedication, compassion, andcommitment to caring for Islanders every day.

The evening will include a pregame function beginning at 6:00 p.m., highlighted by a ceremonial puck drop in honour of nurses and their vital role in our province.

A limited number of complimentary tickets will be available to PEINU members. Members are encouraged to check their email inbox for information on how to secure tickets.

"Nurses across Prince Edward Island show up every day with skill, compassion, and dedication for their patients and communities," said Kim Sears, President of the PEI Nurses' Union. "Nurses Night is a meaningful opportunity to pause and recognize that commitment, and we are grateful to the Charlottetown Islanders for continuing to celebrate nurses in such a visible and positive way."

Islanders President Jason MacLean expressed his appreciation for the continued partnership with PEINU:

"Our nurses are there for our communities day and night, often in the most challenging circumstances," said MacLean. "Nurses Night is an opportunity for us to give back, recognize their incredible impact, and say thank youon behalf of the Islanders organization and our fans."

Fans are encouraged to join the Islanders on Saturday, February 7, for an exciting night of hockey while honoringthe nurses who make a difference in the lives of Islanders every day.

Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office.







