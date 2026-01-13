Regiment Announce Final 2025-26 Roster

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment announced today their updated roster for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

The Regiment roster following the QMJHL trade deadline consists of 13 forwards, eight defencemen and two goalies. Goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault (Quebec Remparts), defenceman Alexis Mathieu (Baie-Comeau) and forwards Alexis Michaud (Baie-Comeau) and Ryan Dwyer (Baie-Comeau) have join the team via trade while forward Luke Sinclair and defencemen Patryk Zubek and Kingsley Austin will round out the roster.

Newfoundland fans can see the final roster in action for the first time as the Regiment host the Rimouski Oceanic on Thursday, January 15th at the Mary Brown's Centre. Tickets for that game and the remainder of the regular season home calendar are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







