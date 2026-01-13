Islanders New Goaltender Loving Life on P.E.I.

January 13, 2026

During the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League's holiday break, the Charlottetown Islanders made several additions to their roster, one of them being goaltender Jack Carter.

Charlottetown Islanders goalie Jack Carter is one of several new additions to the roster. The Newfoundland native was previously playing for the Rockland Nationals in the CCHL. Photo by Grady Hachey.

Carter, an 18-year-old from Portugal Cove, Newfoundland, has been in Charlottetown for a week, at the time of the interview and said he's loved his time on the Island so far.

"The people here are very welcoming, I'm not far from home which is pretty reassuring, and (P.E.I) is pretty similar," said Carter, after a Wednesday morning practice at the Eastlink Centre.

Prior to joining the Islanders, Carter was playing in the Central Canada Hockey League for the Rockland Nationals, a junior-A team located 30 kilometres from Ottawa.

For the Nationals this season, Carter had a league best record of 13-1-0 and a save percentage of .928.

"I had a great team in front of me which was good help," said Carter before adding that he's excited to be in Charlottetown.

Joining the Islanders came as a surprise to the 6-foot-1 netminder. He recalled waking up on a Saturday morning with a contract ready for him to sign.

The Charlottetown Islanders newest goalie, Jack Carter, hopes to be a reliable option in net during the back half of the season. Photo by Grady Hachey.

Carter joins fellow Newfoundland native goalie Donald Hickey, making the Islanders the only team in the QMJHL with an all Newfoundland goaltending tandem, which Carter thinks is "pretty cool."

"It shows a lot of character to the goaltender development in Newfoundland. It shows that we can be trusted and it's pretty cool to see two (Newfoundland) guys move into the same area to play some high-level hockey."

Carter made his debut with the Islanders against Cape Breton Sunday Jan. 4, stopping 30 of 33 shots in the 3-2 overtime loss to the Eagles. Despite the loss, it was an impressive first game.

In that game, he noticed the difference in playing style the league has compared to other places.

"I noticed my foot speed has to be quicker because these guys move the puck laterally very quick. It's more of an east-west game so you got to be quick so that was the biggest adjustment, but overall, I think I held my own and put on a decent showing for my debut and I'm looking to build off it."

Carter likes to think he's a calm, technical and athletic goalie.

"I like to think I have good edges and foot work and skating ability, so I think that's what helps me beat passes and make saves when the team needs me."

In what Carter thinks he can add to the Islanders, he said he hopes to be a solid, reliable option in net that can make big saves when called upon.







