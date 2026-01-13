2025-26 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 16

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today unveiled its Week 16 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott for the 2025-26 season.

The Chicoutimi Saguenéens (28-6-3-2) held No. 1 for a second straight week after a perfect 2-0-0-0 showing that featured back-to-back 4-1 home wins and an 8-2 aggregate margin, with their league-leading defensive profile highlighted by a CHL-low 96 goals against and standout goaltending from Raphaël Précourt. Right behind them, the Everett Silvertips (31-5-2-1) stayed put at No. 2 for the second week in a row after sweeping a pair in Prince George, continuing a seven-week run of never dipping below second while remaining the CHL's lone 30-win club and among the league's stingiest teams defensively. Rounding out the top three, the Brantford Bulldogs (28-7-4-1) climbed back into No. 3 on the strength of three straight wins- including road statements over the defending Memorial Cup champion London Knights and the previously ranked Windsor Spitfires- powered by Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benák's six-point week as Brantford's depth and returning World Juniors contingent helped drive a timely surge.

Further down the list, several surging clubs continued to make noise with upward movement and historic streaks. The Moncton Wildcats (28-7-2-1) climbed for a second consecutive week to No. 6 after a dominant 2-0-0-0 stretch in which they outscored opponents 16-2, extending their torrid run to 17 wins in their last 19 games ahead of a marquee showdown versus No. 1 Chicoutimi. The Medicine Hat Tigers (29-6-3-2) also rose for a second straight week to No. 7 after pushing their win streak to 17 games- tying a franchise record- and continuing a CHL-best 21-game point streak, all while captain Bryce Pickford (32 goals in 38 games) remains on a record-setting pace that could threaten both WHL and CHL single-season goal marks for a defenceman. And making the biggest "new face" splash, the Penticton Vees (24-9-4-3) broke into the CHL Top 10 for the first time in franchise history at No. 10, riding a nine-game win streak and a 13-1-1-0 run since early December behind New York Islanders prospect Jacob Kvasnicka's explosive 10-point week.

For the 2025-26 season, fans can catch every game with FloHockey streaming the OHL and QMJHL, and Victory+ serving as the home of the WHL. FloHockey features full regular-season and playoff coverage for the OHL and QMJHL, while Victory+ offers free access to every WHL game along with playoffs and more.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 16

1. Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

2. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

3. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

4. Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

5. Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

6. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

7. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

8. Ottawa 67's (OHL)

9. Flint Firebirds (OHL)

10. Penticton Vees (WHL)

For information and details about each club ranked in the CHL's latest Top-10 Rankings, please visit chl.ca/video/2025-26-chl-top-10-rankings-week-16.

The next rankings will be released the week of January 19, following the 17th week of regular-season action in the CHL's Member Leagues.







