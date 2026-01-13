Sea Dogs Lead CHL with Eight Players Named to NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

SAINT JOHN, N.B. - A total of seven Saint John Sea Dogs players and one prospect have been named to NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft, the most among all Canadian Hockey League teams.

Seven players appear on the list of North American skaters, including Olivers Murnieks (71st), Cameron Chartrand (95th), Dylan Rozzi (161st), William Yared (163rd), Carl-Otto Magnusson (181st) and Bo Damphousse (204th), along with prospect Brian McFadden (111th). Meanwhile, Rafaël Courchesne is ranked 27th among North American goaltenders.

Murnieks is the highest-rated Sea Dogs skater on the list and recently returned from the 2026 world juniors, where he recorded four points in five games for Team Latvia. Through 25 games this season, Murnieks has 15 points (three goals, 12 assists).

Chartrand, the 19th overall selection in the 2024 draft, is in his first season in the QMJHL. The 2008-born defenceman from St-Lazare, Que., has five points (two goals, three assists) in 18 games.

In his second QMJHL season, Rozzi sits fourth in team scoring with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 39 games. Last season, the Montreal product finished with 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) in 62 games.

Yared, a 2008-born forward from Mont-Royal, Que., is also in his second season in the QMJHL and has 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 34 games.

Acquired by the Sea Dogs at the QMJHL trade deadline last week, Magnusson is adjusting well in his first season playing in North America. The 19-year-old Swedish defenceman has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 34 games.

Damphousse, another recent Sea Dogs acquisition, has 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) in 39 games this season, including one point in three games since arriving in Saint John.

Rookie goaltender Courchesne has appeared in 25 of the Sea Dogs' 39 games this season. The 17-year-old has an 8-11-2-0 record, along with a 3.86 goals-against average and an .880 save percentage. Courchesne also posted back-to-back shutouts in November.

McFadden, a seventh-round pick of the Sea Dogs in 2024, has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 12 games with Thayer Academy this season.

The Sea Dogs are currently on a three-game road trip that begins Wednesday night in Rouyn-Noranda before returning to TD Station to face the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 4 p.m.

