2026 Prospect of the Week - Tommy Bleyl

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The player in the spotlight for his outstanding performance during Week 16 of the regular season is none other than Moncton Wildcats defenseman Tommy Bleyl.

Although the Glenville, New York native only played two home games last week, he managed to play a crucial role in both of his team's dominant wins by contributing one goal and three assists.

On Wednesday night, Bleyl and the Wildcats picked up two more points in the standings with a convincing 7-0 win over the Gatineau Olympiques. The rookie defenseman scored his seventh goal of the year on the power play midway through the first period. He then assisted on a goal by Alex Mercier in the third frame and went on to finish the game with a +2 rating.

On Saturday night, it was the Newfoundland Regiment's turn to leave the Avenir Centre with a loss, this time by a score of 9-2 to the Wildcats. Bleyl was unable to add his name to the scoresheet's goal column, but he did pick up two assists, one on the eventual game-winning goal and another on a power play tally late in the game. This time, the American finished the night with a +3 differential.

The Wildcats' number 16 continues to impress in his first season in the QMJHL. He has recorded points in nine of his last ten games, including eight games with two or more points! He currently ranks first among league defensemen in points (47), assists (40), and plus/minus (+41).







