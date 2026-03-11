Cats-Eagles Battling for Playoff Positioning Thursday

Thursday night at the Den and although we won't have our St. Paddy's jerseys to wear, we've still got lots on the go. We are looking forward to welcoming representatives from the New Brunswick Organ and Tissue Donation Program to Thursday's game for a special puck drop ceremony.

On the ice, we've got the QMJHL's 2nd-place Cats (45-10-2-2) & 10th-place Eagles (27-21-3-9) in their 8th and final regular season matchup. The Cats hold a 6-1 edge, but 5 of the games were decided by just 1 goal. Moncton come in on a 4-game win streak while the Eagles have struggled, dropping their last 4.

Three Wildcats really get up for games against the Eagles this season - Tommy Bleyl has 12 points (3G, 9A) versus the black & gold. Sniper Niko Tournas has 6 goals & 5 helpers, while Teddy Mutryn has put up 10 points (5G, 5A) hunting the birds.

Goalie Rudy Guimond takes his game to the next level, too. He has been in the crease for every game versus Cape Breton this season, compiling a 6-1 record, with a stellar 2.12 GAA and .914 SV%. The twenty year-old star leads the entire QMJHL in wins (35), GAA (2.35) and SV% (.920).

As the Wildcats battle Chicoutimi for first overall, Cape Breton are in a mid-pack race with Charlottetown and Quebec for 4th-place in the East and home-ice advantage in Round 1. The Eagles have won just 2 of their last 10 and look to turn things around before playoff positions lock in.

