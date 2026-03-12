Regiment Collab with CMHA-NL to Host 'Talk Today' Game March 15

Published on March 11, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are proud to partner with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) to raise awareness about the importance of mental health this Sunday, March 15 at our 'Talk Today' game at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Our game against the defending champion Moncton Wildcats this Sunday afternoon at 4pm will feature:

Videos featuring Regiment players talking about the importance of mental health in their junior hockey journey

Public address announcements about mental health and how it impacts young athletes today

Talk Today provides mental health support to players and raises awareness about mental health and suicide prevention throughout communities across the QMJHL.

A key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"The Canadian Mental Health Association's Talk Today program strives to remove stigma around mental health and build resilience in communities. We are so pleased to work with the Newfoundland Regiment team who are joining us to enhance leadership in mental health education and advocacy and improve mental health for all. Look for CMHA-NL at the March 15 home game cheering on the Regiment!", Catherina Kennedy, Interim CEO, CMHA-NL Division.

Very limited single seats remain available for this Sunday's contest. To purchase tickets for Sunday or any other upcoming Regiment home game, please go to tickets.nlregiment.com

For more information on our local CMHA division, visit https://cmhanl.ca/







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.