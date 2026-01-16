Cats vs Sags Highlights Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday

January 16, 2026

What great scheduling - Hockey Day in Canada, broadcast live from the Oval just outside the Avenir Centre, features the top team in the CHL at the Den!

The Saguenéens have been at #1 for the last 2 weeks and the #6-ranked Wildcats have been hot on their heels, just 4 points back in the QMJHL standings. This marks their first meeting of the season and both come in on winning streaks - Chicoutimi with 3 and the Cats with 6. Both are 9-1 in their last 10.

It looks like the Avenir Centre could be sold-out as these 2 heavyweights clash - very few tickets remain!

The Cats are led by the reigning Defenceman of the Week Tommy Bleyl. Bleyl is Moncton's leading scorer with 47 points (7G, 40A). His 40 assists are tops in the entire league. Niko Tournas leads the team in goals with 26, good enough for 6th in the Q.

Tommy Bleyl also leads the league in plus/minus with a +41, folowed by defensive partner Adam Fortier-Gendron at +35

QMJHL Goalie of the Month Rudy Guimond continues to lead the league in wins (24) & save percentage (.924). Rookie Jacoby Weiner is coming off his 1st QMJHL shutout.

Four Wildcats rookies have been turning NHL scouts' heads this season - Tommy Bleyl (#35), Niko Tournas (#71), Rian Chudzinski (#80) & goalie Jacoby Weiner (#37 among goalies) have shown up in the NHL's mid-season draft rankings for North American players.

It seems that the Chicoutimi Sagueneens cannot be stopped - the league has been chasing them and instead of tiring, they get stronger. We get them in the last game of their 3-in-3 Maritime road trip (they play the Isles Friday night).

The Sags are led by Maxime Massé - the 3rd RD Ducks draft pick has 32 goals and 25 assists so far. Massé potted the OT winner Thursday night in Halifax. Nashville draft pick (2025, RD4, #122) Alex Huang puts up points from the blue line - he has a very Tommy Bleyl-like stat line with 4G, 38A.

The Sags brought in 6 new players over the Holiday trading period, spending 21 assets in the process (both players & draft picks). They welcome:

G Lucas Beckman (BAC) - 3.29 GAA, .905 SV%, 31 wins last season. Sidelined recently, but is on this road trip. Drafted by OTT 2025, RD 4, #97.

F Liam Lefebvre (RIM) - 16G, 14A.

D Jordan Tourigny (SHA) - 6G, 23A

D Tomas Lavoie (CAP) - 6G, 22A. Drafted by UTA 2024, RD 3, #89.

D Alexis Bernier - The Kraken draft pick is currently rehabbing a torn ACL and has yet to play this season.

F Mavrick Lachance (SHE) - 13G, 21A

