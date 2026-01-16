Ryabkin Makes his Debut against CHL's Top-Ranked Sagueneens

Published on January 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders return home tonight for one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, welcoming the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

All eyes will be on the Islanders' lineup as Ivan Ryabkin makes his long-awaited debut in black and gold. The Carolina Hurricanes' second-round pick is set to hit the ice for the first time as an Islander, bringing plenty of excitement and anticipation to the building. Ryabkin has been eager for this moment, and Islanders fans will finally get their first look at the highly touted forward in game action.

Charlottetown's recent additions have also made an immediate impact. Alexis Beaulieu, Spencer Thompson, and Ryan Staples have all looked comfortable in their first few games with the club, adding depth, energy, and offensive spark as the Islanders round out their lineup ahead of the stretch drive.

The Islanders will be shorthanded tonight, however, as Ross Campbell serves the final game of his suspension, while Dylan MacKinnon remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury.

Offensively, Charlottetown continues to lean on its top performers. Nathan Leek leads the Islanders with 26 goals on the season, while Marcus Kearsey has been electric from the blueline, leading all QMJHL defensemen with 11 goals. Between the pipes, Donald Hickey will get the nod, currently sitting fourth in the QMJHL in wins. Hickey will need to be sharp tonight against one of the most dangerous lineups in junior hockey.

That challenge comes in the form of the #1 ranked team in the country. Chicoutimi enters Charlottetown as a powerhouse, having won four of their last five games, and boasts a roster that was heavily reinforced at the trade deadline as they gear up for a Memorial Cup run. The Saguenéens added Liam Lefebvre, Lucas Beckman, Thomas Lavoie, Alexis Bernier, Mavrick Lachance, and Xavier Daigle to an already stacked group.

Chicoutimi's star power is evident throughout the lineup. Maxim Massé leads the entire QMJHL in goals, Raphaël Précourt sits second among league goaltenders in wins, and defenseman Alex Huang ranks third in league assists and second among all blueliners in total points.

The Islanders, who have dropped four of their last five games, will look to flip the script tonight in what marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. With Ryabkin's debut, an energetic home crowd, and a chance to upset the top-ranked team in the country, the stage is set for a thrilling night of hockey in Charlottetown.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. - and it's shaping up to be one of the most exciting games of the season. Buy Tickets







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.