Islanders Take League's Best to the Limit, Fall Late to Chicoutimi

Published on January 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders went toe-to-toe with the top-ranked team in the country on Friday night, delivering a strong, determined performance before ultimately falling 5-3 to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown.

Despite the final score, the Islanders showed they can compete with anyone, pushing the CHL's number-one team for a full 60 minutes and holding the lead into the third period.

Chicoutimi opened the scoring just 2:22 into the game on a point shot through traffic, but Charlottetown responded with confidence and pace. Alexis Beaulieu continued his strong start with the Islanders, tying the game midway through the first period after a slick move to the net, finishing a feed from Spencer Thompson.

Beaulieu wasn't done. Late in the opening frame, the forward struck again with a near-identical move, giving Charlottetown a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes against a loaded Saguenéens lineup. Chicoutimi held the edge in shots, but Donald Hickey was sharp early and often, keeping the Islanders in front.

The second period saw Charlottetown settle into a disciplined, structured game. The Islanders defended hard, limited second chances, and weathered sustained pressure as Chicoutimi pushed for the equalizer. Hickey continued to shine, and the Islanders carried their 2-1 advantage into the third period with momentum and belief.

Chicoutimi finally broke through early in the third on a lucky bounce that tied the game at two, setting up a tense, playoff-style finish. With the score deadlocked late, a poor call lead to a power-play opportunity that went Chicoutimi's way, and the Saguenéens capitalized to take a 3-2 lead with just over five minutes remaining.

Charlottetown pressed late, pulling the goaltender in search of the equalizer, but Chicoutimi sealed the game with two empty-net goals to secure the 5-3 victory. Hickey finished with a strong performance and was named the game's second star, while Beaulieu's two-goal night highlighted an impressive effort from the Islanders' forward group.

Up Next: Islanders vs. Mooseheads - Tonight in Halifax

The Islanders won't have much time to dwell on Friday's result as they hit the road to face the Halifax Mooseheads tonight at the Scotiabank Centre. Both teams are coming off hard-fought losses to Chicoutimi, setting the stage for an important divisional matchup.

Charlottetown welcomes Ross Campbell back into the lineup, providing a significant boost as the Islanders play their second game of a three-in-three weekend, which concludes tomorrow night at home against Rimouski.

Jack Carter is expected to start either tonight in Halifax or Sunday back in Charlottetown.

The Islanders and Mooseheads are no strangers this season, meeting seven times already, with Charlottetown winning four of those matchups - including the last two convincingly with 5-goal efforts.

The most recent meeting saw the Islanders earn a 5-3 win, led by Nathan Leek's two-goal performance. Leek has five goals in his last two games against Halifax and continues to lead Charlottetown with 26 on the season.

Friday also marked the much-anticipated debut of Ivan Ryabkin, the Carolina Hurricanes' second-round pick, who brought energy, physicality, and flashes of high-end skill in his first QMJHL game. Ryabkin will be looking to build on that performance - and find the scoresheet - this weekend.

Halifax counters with plenty of firepower of its own, including their own Russian goal-scorer Oleg Kulebyakin, who sits at 22 goals on the season just four back of Leek.

In the standings, Charlottetown holds a slim two-point edge over the Mooseheads, though Halifax has two games in hand - making tonight's matchup a pivotal one.

