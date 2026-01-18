Fierce Showdown Goes to the Islanders

Nathan Leek and newly added Russian Ivan Ryabkin formed a two-man wrecking crew against the Mooseheads on Saturday night what turned out to be a playoff-like battle in Halifax. Leek scored four goals and his linemate Ryabkin tallied once while adding four assists in a 6-3 Islanders victory.

Charlottetown built a 4-0 advantage through 40 minutes on Ryabkin's first QMJHL career goal in the first period and a natural hat trick from Leek in the second stanza, but much like Thursday against Chicoutimi, the Mooseheads saved their best hockey for the final 20 minutes. The no-quit Herd started early with 20-year-old Sam Rousseau swiped in his third goal in two games just 50 seconds into the period and Halifax kept the pressure coming in waves. Quinn Kennedy added another on the power play 1:35 later and Kilfoil cut the deficit to 4-3 to get the 8,221 on their feet at Scotiabank Centre.

The Islanders announced the addition of Ryabkin earlier in the week from the AHL's Chicago Wolves. The Carolina Hurricanes second round draft pick was selected by Charlottetown in June's CHL Import Draft.

Leek's fourth goal of the night and 30th of the season was a huge insurance marker that killed the comeback chances with 2:13 remaining in regulation. Ross Campbell added an empty net tally to finish off the scoring.

Charlottetown went two-for-three on the power play while Halifax was one-for-four. Goalie Donald Hickey made 34 saves to backstop the visitors to an important win. The Islanders moved four points ahead of the Mooseheads in the Eastern Conference standings to maintain their sixth place position. Owen Bresson stopped 16 shots in the loss.

The Mooseheads are off until Thursday when they will visit Cape Breton before returning to Halifax for games Friday at Scotiabank Centre against Sherbrooke and Sunday at 3pm versus Drummondville. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .







