Sags Hold off Cats Comeback on Hockey Day in Canada

Published on January 17, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The two top clubs in the QMJHL faced off Saturday night before 8,500 fans at the Avenir Centre and Chicoutimi took Round #1 topping the Wildcats 7-4, the margin being a pair of empty netters late in the third period - amazingly the only two shots the Sagueneens recorded.

The Sags did build up a 5-1 second period lead but the resilient Cats clawed back with three goals to make it 5-4.

Moncton dominated the final two periods outshooting the Sags 29-8. Moncton's production was from Niko Tournas with two goals (27th, 28th), Rian Chudzinski (13th) and Eerik Wallenius (2nd). Simon Binkley returned from injury and played a strong game with 4 assists.

Moncton outshot Chicoutimi 35-21, Rudy Guimond suffering only his 6th loss this season. Rafael Precourt logged the win with 31 saves.

THREE STARS:

Emmanuel Vermette CHI (1G, 3A)

Gryphon Watson-Bucci (1G, 1A)

#86 NIKO TOURNAS (2G)

The Cats host Cape Breton Sunday at 3pm at Avenir Centre then hit the road for a Quebec voyage into Baie-Comeau Thursday night at 8pm, Chicoutimi Saturday at 5pm and Quebec City Sunday at 4pm AT.

Follow your Wildcats on FloHockey TV and Cats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







