Cats Finish Season on Saturday with Fan Appreciation Day

Published on March 19, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







A huge home & home series with the Islanders finishes up on Saturday afternoon - as does the 2025-2026 regular season. The Cats need every point they can muster as they fight Chicoutimi for 1st place overall and home ice advantage throughout the Playoffs.

Coincidentally, it is the Isles who have proven the biggest challenge lately. Charlottetown took both games of February's home & home series, denying the Cats 4 points that would be useful right about now. So we'll focus on the next 4 points (Friday & Saturday), that can clinch the regular season title.

We'll start Saturday off by honouring our graduating 20 year-olds - Preston Lounsbury, Rudy Guimond & Alex Mercier. 4x Olympic medalist Courtney Sarault will be in attendance, performing the ceremonial puck drop, then available for an autograph session at the NB Sports of Hall of Fame near the Avenir Centre lobby during the 2nd intermission. There will also be tons of giveaways to fans, including a Blackstone Grill by Pepsi - enter at the game via QR code.

The Cats will be looking for a total team effort, led by red-hot Gabe Smith, record-setting Tommy Bleyl & Q-leading keeper Rudy Guimond. Smith is the reigning QMJHL Player of the Week. Bleyl has smashed almost every record that includes the words 'rookie' or 'defenceman'. Rudy continues to set the standard in the crease - leading the Q in wins (38), goals against average (2.32) & save percentage (.922). Throw in the leadership of Captain Caleb Desnoyers & the firepower available from the rest of the Cat attack and we like our odds this weekend.

One speedbump might be Charlottetown goalie Donald Hickey. Hickey was great in our last 2 meetings - a shootout win and a shutout against the Cats earned him QMJHL Player of the Week honours. The Isles are led by 20 year-old Ontario import Nathan Leek (47G, 36A, 83 Pts), who is 5th in Q scoring, and Russian Ilya Ryabkin, a Carolina 2nd Rd pick, who has 41 points in his 19 games in the QMJHL.

Playoff season is fast approaching and we're getting ready to REPEAT THE ROAR! This year's team has been as good - or even better - than last years Championship squad & it's time to secure your seat for another Cup run. Loyal Season Seat Members & Flex Ticket Members have the first opportunity to secure 2026 Wildcats Playoff Ticket Packages.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 3pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $19,297 jackpot guarantee.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $19,297 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is EVERYTHING - Save 20 store-wide!

The jersey raffle is for a white autographed #18 DESNOYERS

The entire team will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will NOT be open.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.