Former Wildcats Cyr & Couture Earn Top U Sports Awards

Published on March 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







HALIFAX - Mika Cyr (Moncton - QMJHL), a fifth-year forward with the Moncton Aigles Bleus, has been named the winner of the Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy as U SPORTS men's hockey Player of the Year.

Saskatchewan forward Conner Roulette (Seattle/Saskatoon/Spokane - WHL) captured the Clare Drake Award as Rookie of the Year, while Concordia's Simon Lavigne (Blainville-Boisbriand - QMJHL) and Acadia's Thomas Couture (Rimouski/Moncton/Saint John/Rouyn-Noranda - QMJHL) took home Defenceman of the Year and Goaltender of the Year honours respectively. In addition, Alberta defenceman Blake Gustafson (Red Deer/Saskatoon - WHL) earned the Dr. Randy Gregg Award for Student-Athlete Community Service, while UQTR centre Conor Frenette (Victoriaville/Quebec - QMJHL) was named the winner of the R.W. Pugh Fair Play Award as Most Sportsmanlike Player. Finally, Moncton bench boss Derek Cormier was recognized with the Father George Kehoe Memorial Award as Fox 40 Coach of the Year.

The puck drops on the 2026 U SPORTS University Cup Presented by Steele Mazda on Thursday at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, N.S. and concludes Sunday with the gold medal game at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT, live on CBC Television in English, and TVA Sports in French. All games will also be broadcast on CBC Sports in English and Radio-Canada's digital platforms in French, respectively. Tickets can be purchased at usportstickets.ca.

SENATOR JOSEPH A. SULLIVAN TROPHY (Player of the Year): Mika Cyr, Moncton

A Master of Education student in his fifth year of eligibility from Saint-Anne, N.B., Cyr led the Aigles Bleus this season with 39 points (19 goals and 20 assists), finishing tied for eighth nationally.

He led Moncton to a 19-9-1-1 regular season record, second place in the AUS standings and a first-round playoff bye through to the semifinals before finishing as conference finalists.

In addition to being named the top player in U SPORTS, Cyr was also named a First Team All-Canadian for the first time in his career. Last season, he earned the R.W. Pugh Fair Play Award as the Most Sportsmanlike Player in the country.

After being the 29th overall pick in the 2015 QMJHL Draft, Cyr played 210 games with the Moncton Wildcats from 2015-20 where he tallied 96 goals and 186 points.

Cyr becomes the second player in Aigles Bleus program history to earn the national MVP award, following Dave Quigley in 1986-87.

Other nominees: Sasha Mutala (UBC), Simon Lavigne (Concordia)

CLARE DRAKE AWARD (Rookie of the Year): Conner Roulette, Saskatchewan

A point-per-game player as a freshman, first-year Huskie Conner Roulette finished tied for seventh in conferencing scoring and 13th nationally and led all rookies with 35 points. One of Saskatchewan's most consistent performers, the former ECHLer and Tulsa Oiler recorded more multi-point games (8) than pointless games (6) in his debut campaign, adding 86 shots and a +16 rating.

In the postseason, he was also one of the nation's top performers, recording 12 points (six goals and six assists) - tied for the U SPORTS playoff scoring lead in series sweeps of Alberta, UBC and Mount Royal.

Roulette becomes the fourth Huskies to win Rookie of the Year, following Jason Becker (1995-96), Dean Beuker (2002-03), and Steven DaSilva (2008-09).

Other nominees: Colton Smith (Windsor), Jeremy D'Astous (Moncton)

DEFENCEMAN OF THE YEAR: Simon Lavigne, Concordia

Night after night, Simon Lavigne delivered game-changing performances that made him a driving force behind Concordia's success. As the team's third-leading scorer, the Blainville, Que., product tallied 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 24 games for the Stingers.

Defensively, Lavigne helped lead a Stingers unit that allowed the third-fewest goals in U SPORTS during the 2025-26 season, showcasing his reliability and effectiveness in shutting down the opposing attack.

From anchoring the defensive zone to driving the offence from the back end, Lavigne was a difference-maker every time he stepped on the ice. In January, during his team's 13-game winning streak, the fourth-year finance student went on a seven-game point streak, ultimately helping to propel the defending OUA champions to second in the OUA East.

Across all situations, Lavigne proved his worth time and time again, including in the clutch, with one of the decorated student-athlete's pair of game-winners this season coming in overtime against rival McGill.

He is the first Stinger to win the award.

Other nominees: Jake Lee (UBC), Charlie Callaghan (STFX)

GOALTENDER OF THE YEAR: Thomas Couture, Acadia

Thomas Couture delivered one of the top goaltending seasons in the country in 2025-26, earning First Team All-Canadian honours while leading U SPORTS in total saves with 861.

The Axemen netminder ranked third nationally and first in the AUS with a .927 save percentage. He also finished sixth in U SPORTS in wins with 14, while posting a 2.49 goals-against average, the third-best mark in the AUS.

Couture started all six playoff games for Acadia, helping lead the Axemen to a 2-1 series victory over STFX in the AUS quarterfinal round to advance to the conference semifinal against Moncton.

The recognition adds to Couture's growing list of conference honours after previously being named both an AUS First Team All-Star and a member of the AUS All-Rookie Team in 2023-24. He is the first Acadia goaltender to win the national award.

Other nominees: Brett Mirwald (UBC), Max Donoso (Windsor)

RANDY GREGG AWARD (Student-Athlete Community Service): Blake Gustafson, Alberta

Blake Gustafson earns the national men's hockey Community Service Award, after a pair of consecutive honours at the conference level, reflecting his incredible commitment to service and to bringing the University of Alberta student-athlete community together.

On the ice, the Golden Bears defenceman appeared in all 28 games, recording two goals and 13 assists for 15 points while providing steady two-way play. In the classroom, he has maintained elite academic standing, carrying a 3.9 GPA in 2025-26 after posting a 3.8 the previous year, earning U SPORTS Academic All-Canadian recognition in both 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Gustafson's leadership within University of Alberta Athletics has been extensive and impactful. As President-Elect of the University Athletics Board - set to serve as President in 2026-27 - he helps lead biweekly meetings coordinating varsity-wide events and volunteer initiatives across all 22 teams. He created streamlined sign-up systems and promotional strategies to enhance student-athlete engagement, and spearheaded the second annual Golden Bears Hockey Teddy Bear Toss while expanding the initiative to include the first-ever Canada West Women's Hockey Teddy Bear Toss. The campaign collected 1,002 teddy bears and raised $1,270 for the Norwood Child and Family Resource Centre, more than doubling the previous year's impact.

Gustafson has also played a central role in safeguarding the long-term sustainability of varsity athletics at Alberta as Campaign Lead Assistant and Varsity Community Liaison for the 2026 Legacy Fund Plebiscite Committee. He coordinated directly with head coaches and student-athletes across all programs to drive awareness and participation, helped develop a varsity-wide communications strategy, and contributed to discussions on equitable distribution of Legacy Fund resources. Through sustained leadership, academic excellence and meaningful service, Gustafson continues to exemplify all that it means to be a U SPORTS student-athlete.

Gustafson is the eighth Alberta player to receive the honour named after the former Golden Bear and two-time University Cup champion.

Other nominees: Mathieu Bizier (Concordia), Charlie Da Fonseca (Saint Mary's)

R.W. PUGH FAIR PLAY AWARD (Most Sportsmanlike Player): Conor Frenette, UQTR

Combining competitive excellence with respect and integrity, Conor Frenette consistently represents the values of the game.

The Patriotes captain recorded 29 points (15 goals 14 assists) during his 27 games played this season, averaging over a point per game for the third consecutive campaign. He finished among the top-five goal scorers in the OUA and second in the OUA East. With the man advantage, Frenette took over the spotlight, scoring seven powerplay goals and adding five assists.

But whether on or off the ice, Frenette leads by example with his strong sportsmanship and respect for the game. The 2025 OUA East MVP, a gold medalist with Team Canada at the 2025 FISU Winter World University Games, and two-time Queen's Cup champion showcases who he is beyond his impressive stat line with this recognition.

He is the second UQTR player to earn the award, following Francis Guérette-Charland in 2009-10.

Other nominees: Adam Kydd (Calgary), Cody Morgan (UNB)

FATHER GEORGE KEHOE MEMORIAL AWARD (Fox 40 Coach of the Year):

Derek Cormier, Moncton

In his fourth  season leading the Moncton Aigles Bleus men's hockey team, Derek Cormier has been chosen by his peers as the U SPORTS Coach of the Year, after back-to-back AUS honours.

Coach Cormier led the Aigles Bleus to a 19-9-1-1 regular season record, second place in the conference standings and a first-round bye through to the playoff semifinals before finishing as conference finalists.

In the 2025-26 regular season, the Aigles Bleus established themselves as one of the conference's most defensively reliable teams. Moncton allowed just 17 power-play goals against - a league-best mark and tying for fifth nationally - while ranking fourth in the country in penalty kill percentage (85.6) and second in save percentage (.918).

The team also finished third in the AUS in goals against (79) and ninth in goals-against average (2.59), reflecting a structured, detail-oriented approach that consistently limited opponents' opportunities.

Cormier is the fifth Moncton coach to win the award.

Other nominees: Sven Butenschon (UBC), Marc-Étienne Hubert (UQTR)

First Team All-Canadians

F - Sasha Mutala - UBC (Tri-City - WHL)

F - Nolan Dann - Guelph - (Sarnia/Niagara/Flint - OHL)

F - Mika Cyr - Moncton (Moncton - QMJHL)

D - Jake Lee - UBC (Seattle/Kelowna - WHL)

D - Simon Lavigne - Concordia (Blainville-Boisbriand - QMJHL)

G - Thomas Couture - Acadia (Rimouski/Moncton/Saint John/Rouyn-Noranda - QMJHL)

Second Team All-Canadians

F - Reid Valade - Saint Mary's (Kitchener - OHL)

F - Conor Fredette - UQTR (Victoriaville/Quebec - QMJHL)

F - Adam Kydd - Calgary (Calgary/Kelowna - WHL)

D - Charlie Callaghan - St. FX (Mississauga - OHL)

D - Landon Kosior - Saskatchewan (Prince Albert - WHL)

G - Max Donoso - Windsor (Ottawa/Windsor - OHL)

All-Rookie Team

F - Jeremy D'Astous - Moncton (Shawinigan - QMJHL)

F - Colton Smith - Windsor (London/Windsor - OHL)

F - Conner Roulette - Saskatchewan (Seattle/Saskatoon/Spokane - WHL)

D - Luca D'Amato - UNB (Flint/Oshawa - OHL)

D - Jace Weir - UBC (Red Deer - WHL)

G - Andrew Ness - Laurier







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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