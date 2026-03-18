(Almost) Nothing Is Decided Yet

Published on March 18, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The 2025-2026 QMJHL regular season comes to an end this Saturday. With only two games left per team, we only know that the Rimouski Océanic and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar have been eliminated, and that 4 of the 16 playoff spots are secured. As for the rest, nothing is decided yet!

WESTERN CONFERENCE

In the West, it's confirmed: the Val-d'Or Foreurs will finish sixth, the Victoriaville Tigres seventh, and the Gatineau Olympiques eighth.

At the top of the conference, the Drummondville Voltigeurs have 84 points, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies 83, and the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 82. All three teams can still finish 1st, 2nd, or 3rd!

Behind them, there's a tight battle for fourth place between the Shawinigan Cataractes, with 72 points, and the Sherbrooke Phoenix, with 71. At stake: home-ice advantage in the first playoff round, as a Shawinigan-Sherbrooke series is already guaranteed. And it promises to be a good one!

The other three matchups in the West are still to be determined.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

In the East, it's even tighter, as only the Saint John Sea Dogs are guaranteed to finish eighth.

However, they still don't know who they will face in the first round, as the Moncton Wildcats, with 100 points, and the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, with 99, are battling for first place in the conference (and overall standings).

The Newfoundland Regiment, with 76 points, and the Charlottetown Islanders, with 74, still have a chance to finish third.

Behind them, the picture remains unclear. The Québec Remparts, with 70 points, can still finish 4th, 5th, or 6th; the Cape Breton Eagles, with 67 points, 5th, 6th, or 7th; and the Halifax Mooseheads, with 64 points, 6th or 7th.

In short, with four days left in the regular season, no series is set in the East!

INDIVIDUAL RACES

We also invite you to keep a close eye on two individual races.

Maxim Massé of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, with 99 points, and Philippe Veilleux of the Val-d'Or Foreurs, with 95, are battling for the scoring title, which comes with the Jean-Béliveau Trophy.

For the Mario-Lemieux Trophy, awarded to the top goal scorer, Justin Carbonneau of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada has 51 goals, Maxim Massé has 50, and Nathan Leek of the Charlottetown Islanders has 47. Stay tuned!

Be sure to follow our social media and website Saturday night, as we will announce the first-round playoff matchups and the full schedule.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2026

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