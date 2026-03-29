Wildcats Win OT Thriller to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Published on March 29, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







In one of the most amazing comebacks in Moncton playoff history, the Wildcats defeated the Saint John Sea Dogs 3-2 on Gavin Cornforth's overtime winner at 9:00 of the first overtime period.

To force the overtime, the Wildcats had to score twice in the final minute of the third period with goaltender Rudy Guimond on the bench - Niko Tournas at 19:08 and Gabe Smith at 19:55 to force the extra frame. Caleb Desnoyers and Tommy Bleyl were critical to the win with two assists each. Smith and Tournas added assists for two-point efforts.

The Sea Dogs led most of the night on goals from Angelo Fullerton and Zach Morin. Saint John goaltender Arseni Radkov put on an acrobatic display - until the Cats broke through in the final minute - with 47 saves. The Dogs fired 24 shots at Rudy Guimond.

THREE STARS:

1 SNB Arseni Radkov (47 saves)

2 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (2A)

3 #92 GAVIN CORNFORTH (1G)

Game two attracted 4,500 fans at the Avenir Centre.

The Cats won the opener 5-1 on Gavin Cornforth's hat trick. Moncton takes a 2-0 series lead into Saint John's TD Station Tuesday and Wednesday evenings with game time 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action from Saint John on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2026

Wildcats Win OT Thriller to Take 2-0 Series Lead - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.