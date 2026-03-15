Bresson Suspended Five Games

Published on March 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







The QMJHL has announced a five-game suspension for Mooseheads goaltender Owen Bresson for his involvement in a goalie fight with Saint John goalie Arseni Radkov on Friday night. Radkov also received a five-gam ban.

Bresson served the first game of the suspension during Saturday's 4-2 Halifax victory over the Sea Dogs. He will miss the final two regular season games next weekend versus Newfoundland and will be required to miss the first two games of the playoffs.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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