Regiment Double up Oceanic 8-4

Published on January 16, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment extended their home winning streak to seven games in style as they took down the Rimouski Oceanic 8-4 on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Dominic Pilote opened the scoring for Newfoundland just two minutes into the game but Rimouski would equalize moments after to make it 1-1 after the first period.

It was all Regiment in the second however as they rattled off six in the middle frame. Marek Danicek, Louis-Francois Belanger and Dawson Sharkey added singles while Pilote made it a pair and Tyson Goguen joined the two goal club all before the second intermission to make it 7-1 for the hosts heading into the third.

Danicek brought it to 8-1 with 7:50 to play and despite three straight in reply from Rimouski, it finished 8-4 in favour of Newfoundland. Antoine Proulx secured the win in goal for the Regiment with 22 saves.

Newfoundland look to stay hot on home ice next week as they welcome the Drummondville Voltigeurs to town on January 22 & 23. Tickets for that series and the remainder of Regiment home games in the new year are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

