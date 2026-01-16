Regiment Outwork Oceanic 5-1

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment extended their home winning streak to six games as they rolled past the Rimouski Oceanic 5-1 on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Ryan Dwyer got the scoring started just three minutes into the contest to put Newfoundland ahead 1-0 but Rafael Cloutier replied for Rimouski 47 seconds before the opening intermission to make it 1-1 after 20 minutes.

It was all Regiment in the middle frame as Dawson Sharkey, Ben Veitch and Marek Danicek all found the back of the net, the latter two on the powerplay, to put the hosts ahead 4-1 through 40 minutes of play.

Sharkey put an exclamation on the result with a powerplay tally 2:47 before the end of regulation to make it a 5-1 final in favour of Newfoundland. Louis-Antoine Denault was once again rock solid in goal for the Regiment with 23 saves in the victory.

Newfoundland gets the chance to complete the series sweep tomorrow night.







