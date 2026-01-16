Eagles Blank Cataractes in Shawinigan

Published on January 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Connor Towle stopped all 30 shots for his first career shutout as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Shawinigan Cataractes 3-0 Thursday night. The win snapped a four game losing streak for the Eagles.

- Reece Peitzsche scored and added an assist for the Eagles, while Maxime Sauthier also scored for the Eagles.

- Romain Litalien was credited with the third goal for the Eagles when he was taken down skating toward an empty net late in the third period. Mathys Fernandez stopped 23 of 25 shots in addition to the awarded empty net goal.

Chances were tough to come by in the early going, with the shots reading just 1-1 after five minutes. The game remained scoreless halfway through the first frame, with the Eagles killing off a pair of minors to Brady Flynn. The breakthrough came for the visitors at even strength.

The draw was broken when Noah Jettelson skated down the right wing and found Peitzsche in front of the goal to beat Fernandez. The Eagles had killed off three penalties, were outshot 15-4 but took a 1-0 lead to the first break.

The score remained the same after a second period that was played entirely five on five. The Cataractes thought they had tied the score after Cole Chandler tipped a point shot from Drew Hockley past Towle- but after a review the goal was disallowed due to goaltender interference.

The Eagles received their first power play early in the third period, and it was worth the wait. Sauthier reeled the puck in from his skates in the left faceoff circle and zapped it by Fernandez to double the lead. Both teams traded interference minors in the final half of the period, neither were able to score and it remained a 2-0 game into the final four minutes when Fernandez was lifted for the extra attacker.

Shawinigan did create significant pressure but couldn't find the back of the net. Litalien won a battle for the puck inside the Cataractes blue line and after being taken down by Félix Lacerte, he was awarded an automatic goal to finish the scoring.

The Eagles will finish their marathon road trip on Sunday afternoon in Moncton against the Wildcats. Puck drop is at 3 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://www.flohockey.tv/live/167000 and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 30 saves on 30 shots

2. Jiri Kilma (Shawinigan) 5 shots, 2 hits

3. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Nick Holomego (injury), Rory Pilling, Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Shawinigan: Louis-Félix Gagnon (injury), Vince Elie (injury), Miroslav Satan Jr.

Final Shots On Goal: 30-26 in favour of Shawinigan

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/2

Shawinigan Power Play: 0/4







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.