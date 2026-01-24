Eagles Host Islanders in Key Divisional Clash

Published on January 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to start a winning streak as their home stand continues in a pivotal game against the Charlottetown Islanders tonight.

Just three points separate the Eagles & Islanders heading into a pair of weekend contests. Going into tonight's game, just four points separate third to sixth place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference. And the Eagles will quickly get into playoff mode- half of the remaining 20 games on the schedule are against Charlottetown, Newfoundland, and Quebec, who make up that logjam fighting for home ice in the middle of the Eastern Conference.

The Eagles are coming off of a 5-1 victory over Halifax that had no shortage of heroes- five different goal scorers, a two assist game from Lewis Gendron and a 29 save showing from Félix Hamel. Raoul Boilard scored for the Eagles in his home ice debut after a trade from Shawinigan.

Charlottetown is looking to rebound following a Thursday night defeat to Sherbrooke. Since arriving on PEI, Russian forward Ivan Ryabkin, a draft pick of the Carolina Hurricanes has had a huge impact, notching nine points in his first four games- but he departed Thursday's game with an injury and his status was unknown heading into today. The Islanders do not have to worry about the status of Nathan Leek, who has lit the lamp 32 times this season, one of just six QMJHLers in the 30 goal club at this point of the season.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

CHARLOTTETOWN CAPE BRETON

T5th Eastern Conference, 20-16-2-6 (Away: 9-10-1-3) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 22-15-2-5 (Home: 9-7-1-3)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 2-0-1-0

140GF/162GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 124GF/132GA

1-1-1-1 SEASON SERIES 3-0-0-1

Thursday, Sherbrooke 5 @ Charlottetown 2 LAST GAME RESULT Thursday, Halifax 1 @ Cape Breton 5

Nathan Leek (52 points in 44 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (46 points in 44 games)

11th, 21% Away: 10th, 19.1% POWER PLAY T14th, 18% Home: 14th, 20%

14th, 76.4% Away: T9th, 76.7% PENALTY KILL 1st, 85. 1%, Home: 2nd, 85. 1%

Jude Herron, Donald Hickey, Aiden MacIsaac, Dylan MacKinnon INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Connor Towle







