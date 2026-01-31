Eagles Top Regiment to Open Weekend

Published on January 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A power play goal in the opening minute from Eliot Litalien gave the Cape Breton Eagles a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 3-1 victory on Friday night over the Nefwoundland Regiment. The goal from Litalien stretched his goal scoring streak to four games. With the win, the Eagles are four points ahead of Newfoundland & Charlottetown in the Eastern Conference standings.

- Romain Litalien & Lewis Gendron also scored for the Eagles, while Reece Peitzsche collected three assists. Marek Danicek scored for the Regiment.

- Félix Hamel stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win, while Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 24 of 27 shots in the loss.

- Maddex Marmulak was awarded a penalty shot at the 6:29 mark of the third period when he was taken down by Nicholas Holomego. He was denied by Hamel.

Newfoundland found themselves in penalty trouble early, as the opening minute saw Dawson Sharkey dinged with a double minor for a hit from behind on Gendron. The Eagles took advantage before the first minute of play was over, with Eliot Litalien cashing in on a rebound.

It got worse for the Regiment with Ryan Dwyer being sent to the box to create a five on three. Newfoundland killed off both penalties, but the Eagles lead later doubled at even strength. Peitzsche made a pass down the left wing to Romain Litalien who deked around Denault to make it 2-0.

The Regiment had been outshot 11-1 until the late stages of the period, and were able to outshoot the Eagles in 5-0 in the later stages thanks to their first power play. But they couldn't solve Hamel and the home team led 2-0 at the break.

The two teams traded goals in the second stanza. Before the period was six minutes old, Danicek wired a shot from the top of the left faceoff circle by Hamel. It looked as though the one goal margin would hold heading into the third period, but the Eagles restored the two goal lead late. Noah Jettelson found Peitzsche streaking into the zone and he threaded a pass to Gendron, who deked out Denault for a goal with 16 seconds left in the period.

There was some open ice to work with in the opening five minutes when Romain Litalien was sent off for hooking Danicek, but Danicek was also sent off for embellishment. Neither team could score in two minutes of four on four, and the Regiment failed to capitalize on the Marmulak penalty shot.

Denault finally got to the bench for the extra attacker with 65 seconds to play, but Newfoundland was unable to generate any offense and the Eagles skated to a 3-1 victory.

The rematch between those teams goes tomorrow night at Centre 200 as the Eagles host the Regiment.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/G2aB3 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Reece Peitzsche (Cape Breton) 3 assists, +2

2. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 23 saves on 24 shots

3. Marek Danicek (Newfoundland) 1 goal, 4 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Olivier Laverdière, Rory Pilling, Jacob De Ladurantaye

Scratches For Newfoundland: Luke Sinclair, Kingsley Austin, Benjamin Girard

Final Shots On Goal: 27-24 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/5

Newfoundland Power Play: 0/2







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.