Tracking the Prospects and Looking Ahead

Published on January 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads made 26 picks in the QMJHL Entry Draft over the past two seasons. Eight of those players are on the current roster. Here is a look at the 2025-26 statistics for each of those prospects.

2025 Mooseheads Draft Picks

Round Overall Name Pos Team League GP G A PTS

1 3 Malik L'Italien D Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 43 2 12 14

2 21 Cam Minella D Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 43 2 5 7

3 48 Junior Gualberto F Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 29 2 5 7

5 77 Jayden Napon F Laval-Montreal Royal QM18AAA 30 18 18 36

6 95 Brody Berard D Youngstown Phantoms USHL 28 1 4 5

7 113 Nathan Ruel F College Notre-Dame QM18AAA 32 8 8 16

8 131 Ylan Verpaelst F Magog Cantonniers QM18AAA 34 7 8 15

8 143 Nicolas Blanchette D Seminaire St-Francois QM18AAA 30 5 14 19

10 167 Sam Ryan F Steele Subaru NSU18MHL 32 15 29 44

11 185 Duncan Anderson D Valley Wildcats MHL 34 3 15 18

12 203 Jack Bell G Cape Breton West NSU18MHL 16 4.21 .884 6-9

2024 Mooseheads Draft Picks

Round Overall Name Pos Team League GP G A PTS

1 11 Danny Walters F Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 42 10 9 19

2 34 Caylen Blake F Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 37 9 9 18

3 48 Amelio Santini F Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 42 5 5 10

4 71 Logan Trewin D Halifax Macs NSU18MHL 24 6 21 27

5 89 Mickael Fournier D Saint-Jerome Panthers QJHL 39 9 23 32

6 107 Gavin Sudds D Halifax Macs NSU18MHL 26 2 17 19

7 125 Nick Cirka G Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 19 3.77 .873 8-10

8 143 Noah Olmedo-Matte F Terrebonne Cobras QJHL 23 5 4 9

9 150 Nico Ciardiello F Northern CT 18U AAA 31 16 22 38

9 161 Thomas Cote F Jonguiere Elites QM18AAA 33 14 26 40

10 179 Elie Champagne F Beauce-Appalaches QJHL 36 9 7 16

11 197 Cole Bent D Yarmouth Mariners MHL 14 1 1 2

12 215 Cole MacLeod F Yarmouth Mariners MHL 39 18 14 32

13 233 Thomas Laplante G Ecole Lucille-Teasdale RSEQ M18 10 3.91 - 1-10

14 251 Will Bent F Halifax Mooseheads QMJHL 37 4 7 11

The Halifax Mooseheads are set to host the QMJHL Entry Draft for the first time, June 5-6 at Scotiabank Centre. In addition to their own 1st Round pick, the Mooseheads also own the 1st Round Pick of the Rimouski Oceanic. Halifax owns four selections in the 2nd Round, including their own plus picks from Rimouski, Blainville-Boisbriand and Moncton.

2026 QMJHL Draft Mooseheads Picks

ROUND TEAM

1 Rimouski

1 Halifax

2 Rimouski

2 Halifax

2 Blainville-Boisbriand

2 Moncton

4 Halifax

4 Moncton

6 Halifax

8 Halifax

9 Halifax

10 Halifax

11 Halifax

12 Halifax

The Mooseheads are without their 3rd, 5th and 7th Round picks due to previous trades. Halifax traded 2026 Rd 3 to Shawinigan for Goalie Owen Bresson. Halifax traded 2026 Rd 5 to Rouyn-Noranda for Forward Samuel Rousseau. Halifax traded 2026 Rd 7 to Cape Breton for Defenceman Lincoln Waugh.







