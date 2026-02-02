Road Trip Salvaged in Sherbrooke

The Mooseheads got the win they were desperately looking for on Sunday afternoon in Sherbrooke where they ended a road trip and a three-game skid with a 4-2 victory over the host Phoenix.

It was a big day for first star Shawn Carrier who scored once and added two assists giving him 13 points in his last 10 games and equalling his previous career high of 44 points in a season. Carrier scored the first Mooseheads goal of the game on an individual effort on the power play late in the first period. His 27 goals are tops on the team and eighth amongst all QMJHLers.

Quinn Kennedy gave Halifax a 2-1 lead in the second period when he followed his own shot and buried the rebound by tucking it up and under the bar. He was named the second star of the game and also assisted on the Mooseheads' third goal. Russian rookie Oleg Kulebiakin had that third goal to regain a lead for good for the Herd at 3-2 with 59 seconds to go in the middle period. He took a nice feed in front from Carrier while Kennedy had the secondary assist.

Nick Cirka started for the first time on the three-game road trip that saw losses on Friday in Shawinigan and Saturday in Victoriaville. Cirka was solid with 30 saves on 32 shots and held the fort in the closing minutes as Sherbrooke pressured with the extra attacker on the ice.

Good hustle from Carrier to chip the puck ahead to overage forward Sam Rousseau helped set up an empty net goal to seal the win as Rousseau muscled off the defender to slide it into the open cage. Rousseau now has 14 points in 16 games in a Mooseheads uniform since being acquired in December. Goals for the Phoenix came from Brogan MacNeil and Cameron Haye in the first and second periods.

With the win, the Mooseheads improved to 21-20-3-2 with 18 games to play in the regular season. They remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, three points behind the Quebec Remparts for sixth. If the playoffs began today, Halifax would face a first round matchup against the Moncton Wildcats.

The Herd will head for home and prepare for a trio of games this coming week. Halifax plays host to the Newfoundland Regiment on Wednesday night at 7pm. Fans can unlock special $10 upper bowl seats by using the code: Promo. The Mooseheads will visit Cape Breton on Friday night before coming back to Scotiabank Centre to once again face the Eagles on Saturday night at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







