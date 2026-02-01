Regiment Blanked 3-0 by Wildcats

Published on February 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment were blanked 3-0 by the Moncton Wildcats on Sunday evening at Avenue Centre.

Brayden Robertson-Palmer got Moncton on the board inside three minutes before Teddy Mutryn doubled their advantage midway through the first period to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes.

Liam Bursaw made it 3-0 Moncton four minutes into the middle frame and netminder Rudy Guimond turned away all 35 shots he faced from the Regiment as the league leaders held on for a 3-0 final.

Newfoundland enjoy two days rest before resuming their road trip in Nova Scotia on Wednesday night against the Halifax Mooseheads. Tickets for all remaining home games in February and March are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

