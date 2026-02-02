Guimond Shutout Helps Take Down Regiment

Published on February 1, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It was Rudy Guimond's turn for a shutout at the Avenir Centre Sunday night as the Wildcats blanked the Newfoundland Regiment 3-0 before 5,200 fans for Moncton's 7th consecutive victory.

The 1st-overall Cats also shut down the Baie-Comeau Drakkar Saturday night 5-0 with Jacoby Weiner recording his 2nd perfect game this season. Guimond was razor-sharp while stopping all 38 shots, including 18 in the second period, to earn his 3rd shutout this season.

Grayden Robertson-Palmer's early first period goal stood as the winner at 2:47, followed by Teddy Mutryn's shorthanded goal at 9:43, his 22nd, on a beautiful setup from Caleb Desnoyers. In his home debut, Liam Bursaw scored his 2nd of the season in the second period.

THREE STARS:

1 #25 RUDY GUIMOND (38 SAVES)

2 #71 GRAYDEN ROBERTSON-PALMER (1G)

3 #36 LIAM BURSAW (1G)

The Cats move to 35-8-2-1 with that 7th straight win - good enough first overall in the QMJHL after 46 games.

The Cats play a pair of Maritime opponents this coming weekend -at Saint John Friday night against the Sea Dogs at 7pm and Saturday night in Charlottetown against the Islanders at 7pm.

Join Marty Kingston with all the action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM Moncton-Dieppe-Riverview.

